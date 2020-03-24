Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for Amphitrite with SwissMarine

Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping (DSX +9.6% ) has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Amphitrite for the gross charter rate is $10,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of 13 months to maximum 15 months.

The charter commenced on March 21, 2020.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$3.84M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.