Bullish Credit Suisse cuts AMC amid theater shutdown

AMC Entertainment (AMC +8.1% ) is rebounding alongside a marketwide turn up, even as more analysts fret liquidity issues with U.S. movie theaters closed.

Credit Suisse has cut its rating to Neutral from Outperform, on the expectation that theaters will be shuttered for 14 weeks.

And its once-Street-high of $12 is cut to $4 (now implying "just" 18% upside).

While the company could survive that particular length, its debt load means it "carries a high risk of going illiquid if this crisis lasts longer than expected, or if consumers don’t return to theaters as quickly as we expect," analyst Meghan Durkin says.