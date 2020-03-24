Sidoti bullish on Casey's General Stores into economic downturn

Sidoti lifts Casey's General Stores (CASY +11.8% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view the convenience store industry could get thinner this year.

"As we see it, a macro downturn will likely result in smaller and less well-capitalized c-store operators either closing or becoming acquisition targets; we think this will enable CASY to expand its market share," notes analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski.

Lebiedzinski also thinks Casey's could find it easier to hire as it expands with U.S. unemployment on the rise.

Sidoti's price target of $156 on Casey's is based on 21X the firm's revised 2021 EPS estimate of $7.42. The new PT reps 16% upside for shares from their current levels.