COVID-19 infections are apparently spiking in New York, now representing a "troubling and astronomical" number of cases according to Governor Andrew Cuomo who adds, "We're not slowing it and it is accelerating on its own."

The state now estimates that it will need 140K hospital beds, up from its previous projection of 110K. The apex of cases could occur in 14 - 21 days.

According to the CDC, the state has reported over 15K cases to date, tops in the nation and 45% of the U.S. total of 33.4K.

ETFs: THW, BME, GRX, IXJ, GDNA, KMED, XLV