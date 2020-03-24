BofA allows some traders to work from home after staff backlash - FT

Bank of America (BAC +11.3% ) is now allowing some of its traders to execute orders from home after employees complained about the number of people working at the bank's One Bryant Park office as coronavirus cases continue to spread in the New York City area, the Financial Times reports, citing a memo.

BofA's move follows those of peers Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase in allowing traders to work remotely during the health crisis.

“After significant testing of remote capabilities and compliance and controls [that] were put in place to accommodate for this unprecedented situation, we are now allowing some employees to expand what they can do from home, including execution of trades,” BofA said in a statement to FT.

Previously, when traders were allowed to work remotely, they still had to execute their trades through traders in the office.