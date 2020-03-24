Schlumberger cuts 2020 capex by 30%, sees rapid slowdown in oilfield activity

Schlumberger (SLB +8.9% ) says it is cutting 2020 capital spending by as much as 30% from 2019 levels because of the coronavirus.

The company says its Q2 outlook for North America land operations anticipates a "rapid reduction" in rig counts and completions activity, with the rig count projected to potentially reach 2016 trough levels.

Internationally, Schlumberger expects the escalating COVID-19 situation will impact field crews and some operations during Q2 and is planning for reduced activity due to customer budget cuts.

"It's not an easy ride... but we're doing everything we can to catch up," CEO Olivier Le Peuch tells investors in an online presentation for the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference.