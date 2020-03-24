Capricor up 55% on potential of exosome platform for coronavirus vaccine

The market's animal spirits for any company that even whispers "coronavirus vaccine" is in full display with thinly traded nano cap Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR +55.2% ).

Shares are up on a healthy 28x surge in volume in response to its announced Key Opinion Leader call on why exosomes are "uniquely suited" for vaccine development. Company consultant Stephen J. Gould, Ph.D., a Professor of Biological Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University, will provide an overview of an approach to exosome-based research, including its applicability to a potential COVID-19 vaccine, on Thursday, March 26, at 12:00 pm ET.

Exosomes are one of the company's two (the other is cell therapy) platforms. The company says they act as messengers to regulate functions of neighboring or distant cells, playing key roles in cell survival and proliferation, inflammation and tissue regeneration.