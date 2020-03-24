Eldorado Gold to reduce Lamaque operations, gets expansion permit approval

Eldorado Gold (EGO +10% ) says it will temporarily minimize operations at its Lamaque mine until April 13 in accordance with restrictions ordered by Quebec's provincial government to address the coronavirus outbreak.

Eldorado will ramp down operational activity and maintain only essential personnel on site responsible for maintaining appropriate health, safety, security and environmental systems.

The company also says it received authorization from the Quebec Ministry of Environment to allow for the expansion of underground production from the Triangle deposit at Lamaque to 2,650 metric tons/day from 1,800 mt/day once operations resume.