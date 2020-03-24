Stocks hold big gains at midday

The averages are close to session highs at the noon hour, with the S&P 500 up 7.7% , the Dow up 8.7% , and the recently-outperforming Nasdaq up "just" 6.6% .

After losing multiple percentage points seemingly day-after-day, a big bounce was almost required. Markets just needed an excuse, and the two today are 1) Chatter among pols about how we might start re-opening up the economy, and 2) Optimism over D.C. passage of a stimulus package.

All sectors are lit up bright green, particularly the especially beleaguered banks and energy sector - both with double-digit gains.