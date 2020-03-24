AbbVie combo HIV med comes up short in Covid-19 study - Raymond James

In a note, Raymond James says results from 44-subject study evaluating AbbVie's (ABBV +9.5% ) HIV med Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir) in COVID-19 patients failed to deliver a benefit, the second failure for the potential indication.

Last week, the New England Journal of Medicine published the results from a 199-subject study that showed treatment with the combo pill failed to shorten recovery compared to standard-of-care (SOC) treatment, although patients in the Kaletra arm experienced a shorter stay in the ICU. The mortality rate at day 28 favored the Kaletra group, 19.2% versus 25.0%.