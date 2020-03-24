AMC faces biggest liquidity challenge among theaters - MKM

Taking a further look at liquidity effects for U.S. movie theaters - largely shuttered indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak - MKM Partners puts AMC's (AMC +11.3% ) survival timeline at four months in a zero-revenue environment, given its cash on hand and lines of credit.

It's the theater company with the "least financial flexibility," the firm notes, while it highlights IMAX (IMAX +4.6% ) as "well above the rest of the names" on that issue. IMAX has more than 10 months' liquidity from cash on hand, and another 2.5 years if it taps a revolver, analyst Eric Handler says.

Cinemark (CNK +5.7% ) could handle a temporary disruption, with enough liquidity to cover a little over six months of business at zero revenue, while ad specialist National CineMedia (NCMI +14.2% ) is "safe" with more than a year of liquidity available.

Credit Suisse cut AMC to Neutral from Outperform, seeing a high risk of illiquidity if the shutdown goes beyond 14 weeks or if customers are slow to return after that.