Mastercard taps debt market for $4B

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) launches $4B debt offering in three tranches, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Offering consists of $1B of fixed rate notes, at +260 basis points, due March 2027; $1.5B of 10-year notes at +255 bps; and $1.5B of 30-year at +250 bps.

Mastercard filed a registration statement with the SEC, but didn't include pricing and size of the offering.

Use of proceeds: general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, funding for working capital and investments in organic and inorganic growth.