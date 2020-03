An hour ago, Senate Majority Leader McConnell said a stimulus package deal was on the 5-yard line. Now Minority Leader Schumer says it's on the 2-yard line. [For a laugh, Rudy's take on that lingo]

Among the items that may or may not have been agreed to is $25B in grants for the airlines, and four full months of salary for those workers idled by the pandemic panic.

In the meantime, the president and his response team are beginning a two-hour town hall.