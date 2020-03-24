Halliburton to cut 2020 capex below $1.2B budget, CFO says

Halliburton (HAL +18.4% ) is accelerating its cost-cutting program and will significantly cut spending this year below its original $1.2B budget, CFO Lance Loeffler says, pointing to the $800M reduction in 2014 during the last downturn as a potential target.

The CFO does not disclose a specific spending target but says the company is testing scenarios including a 60%-65% reduction in some areas of the oilfield services sector.

Halliburton already has been cutting costs by idling equipment and laying off workers, last week announcing a two-month furlough of 3,500 workers.

Loeffler emphasizes that Halliburton will focus on returns and free cash flow, rather than reducing prices to gain or hold onto market share as it did in the last downturn, as financing from Wall Street has dried up for the oil and gas industry.