White House never considered national lockdown, Pence says

The White House team never discussed a nationwide lockdown, Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview on Fox News.

As for the issue of getting medical supplies to where they're needed to handle the spread of Covid-19, Pence said President Trump is "fully prepared" to use the Defense Production Act.

To acquire enough medical supplies, the administration said it will use the national stockpiles and get supplies from manufacturers and distributors.

"American industry is stepping forward as never before," Pence said.

As Trump said in yesterday's coronavirus briefing, he's now also looking forward to getting the U.S. back to work while protecting the nation's most vulnerable.

Pence said they expect people to return to work in weeks, not months.

Update at 12: 35 PM ET: He's "hoping" for a vote in the Senate today for the coronavirus relief package; negotiations are down to the fine print on the plan, Pence said.

Congress is working on a providing direct payroll support to small companies for a period of time "to make sure we can weather the storm."