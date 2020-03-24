Plexus updates financial outlook due to impact of COVID-19

Plexus (PLXS +4.7% ) expects Q2 2020 revenue to fall below its guidance range of $790M - $830M, which was issued on January 22, 2020, as the company's operations in Malaysia, Scotland, Romania and Illinois are all affected by recent government measures restricting the movement of citizens and operation of businesses.

Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “The extent to which COVID-19 and related global government measures may impact our operations remains fluid and uncertain. At this time, all of our operations are operating at close-to-normal levels with the exception of our Penang, Malaysia facilities, which are operating at roughly 40% of normal workforce levels."