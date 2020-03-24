Copper pops to biggest gain in six years on stimulus bet

Copper prices (HG1:COM) leads a bounce in industrial metals, surging more than 6% on the back of a new wave of U.S. economic stimulus and supply restrictions stemming from coronavirus-related shutdowns, but analysts expect the market's gains will prove short-lived.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange racked up its biggest one-day gain since May 2013, +6.1% to $4,910/metric ton, after slumping ~20% YTD.

Calling the move "a corrective bounce," consultant Robin Bhar tells Reuters that the collapse in demand so far sharply outweighs mine closures.

"Supply constraints are appearing, but all of Chile and central Africa would have to shut down to kick out enough supply of copper to match the potential fall we’re seeing in demand," Bhar says.

Top copper producers move sharply higher: FCX +33.8% , TECK +19% , BHP +18.1% , RIO +14.1% , SCCO +14% .

Other potentially relevant tickers include OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC