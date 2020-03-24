FDA backs telemedicine for vets

Continuing its aim of helping Americans through the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has relaxed certain requirements for veterinarians that should promote increased utilization of telemedicine.
It has temporarily suspended its enforcement of the requirement that vets must physically examine the animal and/or make medically appropriate and timely visits to the location where the animal is kept. This will allow the prescribing of drugs without a direct exam.
Vet-related tickers: Elanco Animal Health (ELAN +6.5%), Zoetis (ZTS +10.7%), PetIQ (PETQ +9.6%), PetMed Express (PETS +3.2%), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +5.8%), Merck (MRK +3.8%)