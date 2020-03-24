Disney benefits from global streaming upside - Nathanson

Disney (DIS +14.5% ) is having its best day as a stock since October 2008 - though at $98.18, it's still significantly off a 52-week high of $153.41, or even the $140 mark of a month ago.

MoffettNathanson has reiterated a Buy rating and a $120 target (implying 22% upside), pointing to gains to be made in international streaming.

While streaming giant Netflix (NFLX -0.5% ) had to localize its content for various non-English-speaking regions, Disney's "known and proven" brands seem to have "transcended those barriers," Michael Nathanson writes.

The stock will be "adrift" until consensus stabilizes, he says, but he notes the market isn't fully appreciating the direct-to-consumer business.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish, as are Seeking Alpha authors. Disney has a Quant Rating of Neutral.