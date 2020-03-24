Competition heats up in the fitness-at-home sector

Nike (NKE +11.3% ) dropped the subscription fee for its NTC Premium service that provides streaming workout videos, training programs and expert tips from trainers, reports Mobile Marketer.

NTC Premium includes the company's Nike App, the Nike Running Club app, the Nike Training Club app, social channels, Nike.com and the Trained podcast. The free workouts range from 15 to 60 minutes, with options for bodyweight-only sessions, yoga classes, targeted training programs and full-equipment workouts for all fitness levels.

Planet Fitness (PLNT +15.9% ) recently enhanced the functionality of its mobile app to include access to fitness content and over 500 exercises for in-home workouts.

Startup Live Streaming Fitness and Orangetheory are also drawing notice with their 24/7 lineup of workouts and classes.

The push to online fitness coincides with Peloton Interactive (PTON +5.7% ) being considered an attractive stay-at-home stock pick. That theory will be tested when Peloton reports earnings sometime in early May.