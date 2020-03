Hyatt Hotels (H +2.4% ) plans to furlough or cut back significantly the work schedules of about two-thirds of U.S. corporate employees due to the near shutdown of the hotel industry, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

The furloughs and work reductions are scheduled to run from April 1 through the end of May.

The action is hardly a surprise as hotel companies in general have been warning on large job reductions and furloughs due to the impact of the pandemic on travel.