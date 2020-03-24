Iamgold suspends activities at Westwood mine; guidance under review

Iamgold (IAG +6.5% ) says it has placed its Westwood gold mine on care and maintenance in compliance with provincial directives from Quebec and Ontario to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

However, activities at the Côté gold project in Ontario are not affected by the Ontario directive, as mining, exploration and development were deemed "essential" activities in the province.

Iamgold's Essakane mine in Burkina Faso and Rosebel mine in Suriname continue to operate.

Iamgold says its 2020 guidance is under review and may change if mining cessation timelines are protracted.

The company says it had $830M cash plus an undrawn $500M credit facility as of year-end 2019.