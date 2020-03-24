UnitedHealthcare sets special enrollment period amid coronavirus pandemic

Aimed at expanding health insurance coverage during COVID-19, UnitedHealthcare (UNH +8.3% ) has opened a special enrollment period, March 23 - April 6, for its fully-insured and level-funded corporate clients allowing employees who did not opt in for coverage during the regular enrollment period to obtain coverage.

It has also reduced its prior authorization requirements in order to help members more easily access care. Specifically, it has suspended prior auth requirements for a move to a post-acute care setting and when a member transfers to a new provider, both through May 31.

And finally, it plans to suspend or relax additional policies as needed in regions where inpatient capacity is strained and most at risk.