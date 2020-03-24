Starbucks confident on U.S. recovery as it reopens stores in Wuhan

Starbucks (SBUX +13.4% ) CEO Kevin Johnson says the company believes the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is following on a similar track to what happened in China.

"The recovery is unfolding in China and that is what gives us confidence that we know how to manage through this," Johnson told CNBC earlier in the day.

"We've have been dealing with COVID-19 for nine weeks now in China and throughout that entire nine-week journey we have learned the playbook and the curve in terms of when you shut down what happens to consumer behavior and as you go through this what happens when you open stores," he added.

Starbucks has 95% of the stores that were shuttered in China open again, including four or five in Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first tracked.

Anecdotal reports have suggested moderate traffic at SBUX stores in China now open.