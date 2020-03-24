Discovery says it's ready for delayed Olympics

Discovery (DISCA +11% ) - holder of international broadcast rights to the Olympic games - has weighed in on the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo games.

"Discovery fully supports the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee's plan to stage the Olympic Games in 2021 and to make every effort to ensure the well-being of spectators, athletes, staff and the international community," the company says in a statement.

"Our essential planning and deliverables are complete and will now shift into next year. We will continue to develop our products and offerings to best serve our customers and marketing partners in 2021."