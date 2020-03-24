Trump would like country open for business by Easter Sunday

President Trump said he'll assess on Monday or Tuesday on what course to take regarding actions on the coronavirus.

Elaborating on his recent comments that he wants the U.S. to get back to work, he said, "You can destroy a country this way by closing it down."

"We’re opening up this incredible country. Because we have to do that. I would love to have it open by Easter."

The faster we bring the economy back, the better it will be, he said during a virtual town hall on Fox News.

"You can't just close the biggest, most successful country by far," Trump said.

Talking about the legislation the Senate is working on to mitigate the economic effect of the spread of the coronavirus, "This bill is absolutely aimed at small businesses and workers," he said.

Nasdaq is up 5.9% , S&P 500 rises 7.1% , and Dow rises 8.2% .

Update at 1:43 PM: The U.S. has done more Covid-19 testing in eight days than South Korea did in weeks of testing, said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force response coordinator.

Update at 1:40 PM: The administration is working to make sure medical supply, such as personal protective equipment, "gets to where it needs to," but is also working to lower demand for such supplies, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said. One way to lower demand is through a new self-swab Covid-19 test, which would lower the need for personal protective equipment, he said.

Update at 1:27 PM: Trump said, "I'd love to have it [the economy] open by Easter," which is April 12. "I think absolutely it's possible," he said later in the discussion.

"We can do much of what we're doing from a work environment," he said, referring to practicing social distancing, hand washing, and frequent cleanings.

People want to save their businesses, Trump said. "People want it open and that's the way our country was built."

Update at 1:24 PM: Trump said that minutes ago he heard lawmakers are doing well in their talks for a relief package.

Event end at 2:01 PM.