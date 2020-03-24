Delta goes to junk at S&P

S&P Ratings Agency lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to a BB credit rating from BBB- to place it in the junk category.
The ratings agency warns that Delta doesn't have the offsets to make up for the huge amount of lost revenue due to the pandemic.
Fitch lowered its rating on Delta to Negative last week and Moody's issued a warnings.
Shares of Delta are up 19.40% amid a broad market rally that is pricing in an earlier return to normalcy in the U.S. than was perhaps previously anticipated. As far as international travel returning, that would appear to be nearly impossible to forecast at this point in the pandemic.