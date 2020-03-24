Cummins makes second investment in Loop Energy

Cummins (CMI +15.2% ) makes another cash investment in Loop Energy. The further investment was made following Loop's successful completion of milestone requirements established at the time of Cummins initial investment in September of last year.

Loop Energy is a provider of fuel cell electric range extends for medium and heavy-duty transport applications. Funds from the strategic financing will be used to further accelerate the company's product development activities, project deployments, and growth plans as it expands its technical leadership in medium and heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell bus and trucking applications.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Source: Press Release