Amazon tells court Pentagon should expand JEDI review

Amazon (AMZN +0.9% ) asks the U.S Court of Federal Claims to require the Pentagon to broaden the scope of its JEDI contract reevaluation.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon's lawyers asked the federal court for 120 days to reconsider certain aspects of the cloud contract that was awarded to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last year.

Amazon wants the Pentagon to take a look at "all of the errors identified" in the company's previously filed protest.

AWS filed suit in November, alleging that improper interference from President Trump cost the company the contract.