Mylan down 4% on potential EpiPen safety issue

The FDA is alerting the medical community and patients that Mylan's (MYL -3.7% ) emergency allergic reaction med EpiPen 0.3mg and EpiPen Jr 0.15mg auto-injectors, and the authorized generic versions, could have delayed injection or be prevented from properly injecting due to:

Device failure from spontaneous activation caused by using sideways force to remove the blue safety release.

Device failure from inadvertent or spontaneous activation due to a raised blue safety release.

Difficulty removing the device from the carrier tube.

User errors.

The agency recommends that healthcare providers and caregivers periodically review the EpiPen user instructions and practice with the EpiPen trainer to ensure proper handling and use.

Patients should contact Mylan Customers Relations if they have an issue with the product and to obtain a no-cost replacement.