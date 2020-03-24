Tinder sees U.S. downloads grow in past week - report

Online dating service Tinder (NASDAQ:MTCH) is having a good week under widespread American lockdowns, with first-time U.S. installations reportedly up over the past week.

And parent Match Group's stock is having its best day since August, up 15.1% .

Downloads rose 13% for the week in the United States, as worldwide downloads fell by 5%, Sensor Tower says.

That makes Tinder a bit of an outlier, according to the data, Bloomberg notes: Bumble downloads fell 10% in the U.S. and 11% globally; Hinge downloads were down 7% in U.S., 12% worldwide; OKCupid down 16% in U.S., down 20% worldwide.

Overall, it's been the worst week for the apps as a group so far this year.

Match's Plenty of Fish app has responded to social-distancing measures by partnering with Meet Group to offer a live-streaming dating feature.