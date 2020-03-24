Ackman goes all-in on recovery

Bill Ackman tells Bloomberg he's pulled all of his hedges (mostly shorts in the credit market), and taken the $2.5B in proceeds to buy stocks.

"About the most bullish thing we've done ... We are all long. No shorts."

Among his buys are existing Pershing portfolio longs like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Hilton (NYSE:HLT), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). He did not add to his Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) stake, saying the stock is trading at a "crazy" price.

"The president and his team are heading in the right direction."