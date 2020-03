There appears to be some volatility ahead on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the after-hours session after the company reports FQ3 earnings.

Options trading implies a move up or down of about 11% after the numbers hit, which is more than double the normal post-earnings swing in shares, according to Bloomberg.

6% of total open interest on Nike is set to expire with puts outweighing calls by about 1.4 to 1.