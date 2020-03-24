MakeMyTrip cuts costs as bookings drop

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) says bookings have dropped sharply due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus in India, which has caused "spiraling cancellations" and travel-related restrictions.

The company is reviewing operating costs and plans to "undertake multiple tough measures to keep overall expenses at a minimum."

MakeMyTrip will immediately cancel all discretionary spending.

CEO Rajesh Magow and executive chairman Deep Kalra will waive their salaries, and the remaining leadership team will take a 50% pay cut, effective in April.