UBS moves to the sidelines on Ford

UBS drops Ford (F +18.6% ) to a Neutral rating from Buy saying it sees the risk/reward profile on the automaker as less attractive due to liquidity and other issues.

"Ford had a net cash position at year-end 2019, but the negative working capital could be a substantial drag to FCF when volumes shrink," warns the firm.

The loss of UBS as a bull leaves Ford with only 6 Buy-equivalent ratings out of the 19 firms covering the automaker.

Shares of Ford are having a good day, but are still 55% lower than their 52-week high.