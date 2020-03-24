Baird trims Twitter target on expected ad pressures

Baird has lowered its price target on Twitter (TWTR +3.1% ) after the company withdrew its guidance, a sign Baird sees of ongoing deterioration in advertising budgets.

Twitter's move "reflects a meaningful decline in advertiser spending over the past 2-3 weeks, even as Twitter's audience metrics improve," the firm says, and it's "consistent with our checks that transactional ad formats are currently better off than display/brand ads."

Online ad budgets will probably stay under pressure over the next few months at minimum, Baird says.

It's modeling Q1 revenue of $777.1M (down 1.2% Y/Y) vs. a prior estimate of $882.9M (up 12%) - expecting 22% growth in mDAU joined with ARPU dropping 20%.

And it's trimmed its price target to $27 from $30, which now implies 6% upside. It's keeping its Neutral rating.