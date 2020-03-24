Gold, mining shares rally on Fed stimulus, tighter supply

Comex gold futures (XAUUSD.CUR) settled +6% to $1,660.80/oz. for its biggest daily percentage surge in 11 years following the closure of several gold mines and the Fed's moves to address the corornavirus crisis.

The Fed announcement "signals there is a new sheriff in town as the Fed committed to unlimited asset purchases," Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares, tells MarketWatch. "This amounts to a systematic destruction of the dollar as has been known, a fact plainly beneficial to gold's potential."

Referring to widespread mining shutdowns, "the coronavirus' impact on mining not only prevents an expansion of supply, but may actively contract new production at the very moment gold demand is surging," Giannotto says.

Goldman Sachs says it is time to buy bullion as market volatility tied to the coronavirus will help drive prices higher.

"We have long argued that gold is the currency of last resort, acting as a hedge against currency debasement when policy makers act to accommodate shocks such as the one being experienced now," says the Goldman team led by Jeffrey Currie.

Lots of double-digit percentage gainers among gold mining stocks today, including GOLD +11.6% , NEM +12.5% , KGC +12.9% , AUY +11.4% , AEM +14.8% , AU +18.6% , SBSW +24.8% , GFI +16.4% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, UGLD, SGOL, BAR, UGL, GOEX, SGDM, ASA, RING, GLDM, DGP, GLDI, GOAU, AAAU, OUNZ