First Quantum seeking stake sale in flagship Panama mine - Reuters

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +35.9% ) is considering selling a minority stake in its Cobre Panama copper mine to reduce debt, Reuters reports.

The miner needs to do more than refinance its debt after talks to sell down its Zambian mines stalled because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the report.

Cobre Panama contains proven copper reserves of 3.18B metric tons and has a 40-year mine life.

First Quantum shares are skyrocketing after saying its production and sales remain stable and maintaining its full-year output guidance; it says it has not experienced any significant disruption to sales, supply chains and product shipments from the coronavirus.