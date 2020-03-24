Winnebago Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $614M (+41.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.