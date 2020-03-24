Micron Technology Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-78.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.69B (-19.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.

