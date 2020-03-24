U.S. ethanol plants to shut-in 2B gallons annualized production

Ethanol names including Green Plains (GPRE +19.1% ) and Renewable Energy (REGI +9.6% ) are rallying after the head of the Renewable Fuels Association says U.S. ethanol companies are on track to shut ~2B gallons of annualized production by the end of this week because of a demand slump.

"We're nearing 2 billion gallons of capacity on an annualized basis that was operating as recently as a month ago that we think by the end of this week will be offline," RFA President Geoff Cooper tells Reuters, adding that he is urging Congress and the Trump administration to help the industry and its workers.

The U.S. blends ~15B gallons of ethanol into the country's gasoline each year.

The profit margin for producing ethanol in the U.S. fell last week to minus 9.68 cents/gallon, a seven-year low, according to Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development.

