Yiren Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-82.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.08M (+52.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, YRD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.