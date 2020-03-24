Jefferies shoots low with Macau forecast

Jefferies lowers its forecast for Macau 2020 gross gaming revenue to -45% Y/Y from a prior forecast of -16% to adjust for the decimitating impact of the coronavirus outbreak. GGR is seen falling 62% Y/Y in the first half of the year before recovering.

Macau is seen rebounding 32.9% in 2021 off what will be a soft comparable.

"We maintain our conservative stance with the sector currently loss-making as we believe recovery is predicated on visa/travel restrictions easing," updates Jefferies analyst Anthony Lee.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK