YouTube now reducing quality on worldwide videos

YouTube (GOOG +6.4% , GOOGL +6.2% ) is extending a quality cutback that it first applied in Europe to its videos around the world for the coming month.

The video site will offer worldwide visitors its content in standard definition by default. Users can still choose to watch in high-definition, but will need to opt for that quality.

“We continue to work closely with governments and network operators around the globe to do our part to minimize stress on the system during this unprecedented situation,” Google says.

YouTube joined other video sites in reducing quality at Europe's request, to deal with strained broadband networks as people worked from home amid coronavirus measures.