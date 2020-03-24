SoftBank considered going private - FT

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) explored going private over the last week, according to FT sources.

The tech giant held talks with activist investor Elliott Management and with sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

SoftBank ultimately decided on the asset sale and buyback plans to pay down debt and boost investor confidence after the recent sell-off.

Yesterday, Bloomberg sources said SoftBank could sell $14B worth of Alibaba shares as part of its efforts to raise $41B.

The company also announced a record $18B buyback.

