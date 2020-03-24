MFA Financial latest to disclose failed margin calls; shares plunge

At the close of business on March 23, 2020, MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) did not meet its margin calls. Shares plunged 38% before trading of its shares were halted at 2:53 PM.

Also on Monday, it notified its financing counterparties that it doesn't expect to be in a position to fund the anticipated volume of future margin calls under its financing arrangements in the near term as a result of market disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estimates that, as of March 20, 2020, its aggregate obligations under its various financing arrangements is ~$9.5B.

Engages in talks with financing counterparties about forbearance agreements.

Under its financing arrangements, if MFA fails to deliver additional collateral or otherwise meet margin calls when due, the counterparties may demand immediate payment by the company of its aggregate outstanding financing obligations and/or take ownership of the securities securing the company's financing obligations.

