Todos Medical forms JV to commercialize rapid coronavirus test in U.S.

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB:TOMDF -14.3% ) and Emerald Organic Products (OTCPK:EMOR -26.5% ) have formed a joint venture, Corona Diagnostics, LLC, aimed at commercializing the former's Colloidal Gold COVID-19 point-of-care screening test kit, a rapid blood test that detects antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in 2 - 15 minutes, in the U.S.

New York-based Emerald will contribute financing, its international trade relationships and U.S. domestic distribution know-how while Rehovot, Israel-based Todos will be responsible for regulatory approval.

Corona will also apply the distribution agreement to Todos' ANDiS SARS-CoV-2 Detection Kit, ANDiS SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Detection Kit and a proprietary ANDiS 350 3DMed Automated Solution countertop real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine.

Financial terms are not disclosed.