Baker Hughes could cut up to 30% from 2020 spending, exec says

Baker Hughes (BKR +17.6% ) says it could reduce capital spending in 2020 by 20%-30% if that's what it needs to do, Bloomberg reports.

Its capex budget has "quite a bit of flexibility" for 2020 and beyond, investor relations VP Jud Bailey reportedly said during a Scotia Howard Weil investor webcast.

Baker Hughes may need to shut some manufacturing facilities in Italy due to the coronavirus, with a government ruling expected in the next few days.

Due to the long-cycle nature of work done in Italy, the company could make up for delays over the course of the year, depending on timing of outage, Bailey said.