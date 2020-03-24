Apple reopening retail stores in April - Bloomberg

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to start reopening its retail stores by the first half of April, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg.

The openings will happen on a staggered basis, and the tech giant has extended the remote work option for many employees through April 5.

Earlier this month, Apple closed all 458 of its retail stores in China to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Chinese stores had closed for a brief time earlier this year.

Yesterday, Apple canceled a two-device limit for online iPhone purchases, though the curbs stayed in place for some iPad and Macbook models.