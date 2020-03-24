Apergy skyrockets on support for ChampionX deal

Apergy (APY +35.6% ) rises as much as 45% after the company, along with Ecolab (ECL +20.9% ), highlighted their support for the proposed separation of Ecolab's ChampionX upstream energy business and subsequent combination with Apergy.

"The current market dislocation in the oil and gas sector does not diminish the strategic and capital structure logic of the Apergy-ChampionX merger," Ecolab Chairman and CEO Douglas Baker Jr. says.

Barclays analyst Dave Anderson says investor concerns around the deal are "misplaced," and thinks Apergy will be able to weather the storm among oilfield service stocks.

Apergy shares were down 88% YTD before today's big gain.